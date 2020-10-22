Monalisa Gives Sneak-peek Into Durga Puja Pandal Darshan From Home With Beau Vikrant

Television reality show star Monalisa recently shared pictures of Durga Puja 2020 celebrations from home. On October 21, the actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures, posing with her husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Monalisa captioned her Instagram post as, 'Durga Puja Pandal Darshan From Home ðŸ™ðŸ™... @vikrant8235'. Take a look at Monalisa's photos.

Monalisa celebrates Durga Puja

Monalisa stunned in a blazing red saree with a golden border design. The actor paired the saree with a similar coloured blouse. She donned a full sleeve blouse. Monalisa clubbed the traditional outfit with red bangles in her hand. She accessorised her look with a golden mang tikka, red and golden jhumkas with pearl hair chain.

For glam, Monalisa opted for a simple makeup look. She kept her eye makeup minimal and stunned in red lip colour. Her hair was kept open and pinned in a puff hairdo. Monalisa's husband also went for a simple look. He wore a grey sherwani.

In the last picture, Monalisa and her actor husband posed in front of a virtual Durga Puja Pandal. In her caption, the actor mentioned that her saree was designed by Yogam Boutique. Monalisa's earrings were designed by Nmzz creation. Her photos received over 100k likes and still counting.

Fans call them 'cute couple'

Monalisa's fans went gaga over the couple's pics. One of her fans commented, 'You look absolutely stunning!!ðŸ˜'. Another added, 'Soo sweet and lovely couple ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’• @aslimonalisa @vikrant8235'. One of the Instagram users complimented Monalisa, the user wrote, 'Ravishingly gorgeous stunning beauty'. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Monalisa was last seen in the television serial Nazar. The supernatural and thriller series aired on Star Plus for two seasons. It also streams on Disney+Hotstar. It was produced under Gul Khan and Karishma Jain's banner 4 Lions Films. Helmed by Atif Khan, the first season of Nazar starred Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani. The season aired from July 30, 2018, to February 18, 2020. The second season featured Monalisa, Shruti Sharma and Sheezan Mohammad, which starred from February 19, 2020, to March 20, 2020.

