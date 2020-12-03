Preity Zinta Shares An Adorable Selfie With Husband On The Empty Streets Of LA; See Here

Kal Ho Naa Ho fame Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Thursday, December 03, 2020, to share a picture of her with her husband Gene Goodenough on the empty streets of LA. The actor shared a selfie in which one can see the decorated streets but no one there. Along with the picture the actor also penned a note in the caption section revealing details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity Zinta shared a selfie of her and her husband on the empty streets of LA. In the picture, the actor can be seen resting on her husband’s shoulder and is seen posing for the camera as they take a selfie together. In the post, one can also notice the decorated streets but with no one around. Preity can be seen wearing a red sweater along with a dark blue beanie. Her husband Gene Goodenough can be seen wearing a black sweater. The duo can also be seen wearing masks.

Along with the post, the actor also penned a note revealing details about the same. “The streets are empty again as LA goes into another 3 weeks lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again ðŸ™ˆ Take care everyone ðŸ¤— Stay safe everyone and plsss wear your masks ðŸ™ #La #Patiparmeshwar #Lockdown #Staysafe #Ting”. Check out the posts below.

As soon as the post shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice. The post shared by Preity Zinta went on to receive likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users commented on how stunning the actor looked. While some of the users commented on how cute the duo looked. Users also commented with several emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Preity Zinta often goes on to share several pictures and videos on her social media handle. Earlier to this post, the actor shared another picture with her husband enjoying the snow. The duo can be seen all smiles for the camera. Along with the post, she wrote, “Sun, snow and smiles â¤ï¸ so much to be grateful for”. Take a look at the post below.

