Preity Zinta Celebrates Biden & Harris' Victory, Hails 'incredible Moment For Change'

Scores of Bollywood celebrities who were closely eyeing the US Presidential elections, flocked to social media after the results were announced on November 7 night. The celebrities of the Indian film fraternity congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, the first-ever woman to be elected Vice President of America, on social media. Actress Preity Zinta congratulated Biden and Harris on Instagram for winning the elections along with their pictures from their speech post the winning.

Preity Zinta congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

In the caption, the actress thanked Biden for bringing back the smiles on the faces of the people by emerging as the winner.

Joe Biden becomes the 46th President of the United States, defeating Donald Trump. Kamala Harris, who is set to be Vice President of the United States, is of Tamil origin from her mother's side. Further, Preity wrote that finally American voices have spoken loud & clear and it’s wonderful to see so much there is happiness around. The actress wrote that she is looking forward to a United & progressive America. She even congratulated Kamala for breaking the glass ceiling and being a woman of substance, a woman of colour, and someone who finds her roots in India. At last, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress wrote that she has personally never been elected after an election in which she is not personally involved. “This is an incredible moment for change & hope,” she wrote in the end.

Apart from Preity, scores of other Bollywood stars also extended their congratulatory messages to the winning duo. Hailing Biden and holding up Harris' achievement as a shining example, Priyanka Chopra encouraged all girls to dream big. Priyanka Chopra shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “America spoke in record-breaking numbers and the verdict is in... EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President-Elect @joebiden and Vice President-elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!.”

Abhay Deol posted a funny Instagram meme that depicts the Statue of Liberty taking aim to toss Donald Trump away with a slingshot. "Yup. It happened!" he captioned the image. Biden and Harris were declared winners of the US presidential polls on November 7 by major media outlets after the former vice-president secured a massive lead in Pennsylvania, which had 20 electoral seats to offer to the winning candidate. Congratulatory messages started to pour in, as leaders from across the world welcomed the election results.

