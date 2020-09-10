Preity Zinta Rocks A Quirky 'wish You Were Here' Outfit; Suggests A Pizza When In Doubt

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a glamourous click of herself, while announcing a collaboration. The picture is said to be a virtual style series which is being conducted by the actor, by partnering with Falguni Shane Peacock India. She is seen eating a pizza while being decked up from head to toe. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they love her quirky look and her ability to pull off any outfit with grace.

Preity Zinta’s unique avatar

Much-loved actor Preity Zinta recently posted a picture in a playful and glamorous outfit, grabbing the attention of her fans. In the picture posted, Preity Zinta is seen wearing a quirky and colourful dress with full sleeves that stand out. The outfit is mainly dominated by light green and peach colours and has a body-con pattern.

The stunning piece also has glittery work all over, along with a pair of red lips that stand out. The outfit also has the statement, “Wish You Were Here” written on the tongue which is sticking out in the graphic design. The puffy sleeves have a dark and pigmented vine colour while the rest of the dress has been kept pastel and glittery.

In makeup, Prety Zinta is donning a light pink lipstick, letting the dress speak for itself. She has added a pair of black shades to the outfit while her hair has been left open with a slightly straightened texture. In footwear, Preity Zinta is wearing a pair of black boots with pencil heels, contrasting the outfit.

In the caption for the post, Prety Zinta has mentioned that the picture is a part of the virtual series that she is creating in collaboration with fashion venture Falguni Shane Peacock India. She has also added that whenever people are in doubt, they must grab a pizza as it is the easiest way out. Have a look at the picture on Preity Zinta’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have complimented her look and her unique sense of fashion. A few people have also put up emoticons expressing how much they love the actor’s bold and quirky style statement. Have a look at few of the comments here.

