Preity Zinta Shares “reinvention” Post, Hopes 'all Directors Are Watching'

Actor Preity Zinta recently shared a video of “reinventing” herself. The actor could be seen in a proper gear while she was busy practising target shooting. The actor also mentioned in the caption how she was working on her action dream. Take a look.

Preity Zinta’s “reinvention”

Preity Zinta is a fairly active celebrity on the internet. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eye. Recently, on August 13, 2020, Preity Zinta took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of herself running around shooting guns like a professional. She has worn a Kings XI Punjab t-shirt, that is the name of the cricket team she owns in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Her caption for the video read, “A dream does not become reality through magic. It takes sweat, determination, and hard work. So here I am trying to make my Action dream come true. Training hard with the super tough @acohofficial 👊 So no one can say that Women cannot do Action in Hindi movies. Hope all my directors are watching 🤩 #Reinvention #Day3 #tactical #3gun #tacticalshooting #glock19 #actionmovies #gunjitsu #gunfu #ting@cherriescounterterror”.

Preity Zinta is a popular actor who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016. Post her marriage, the actor has been focusing on things other than acting. She is more focused on her family and other businesses she owns that includes being a cricket team owner, a producer, and many more.

Preity Zinta was last seen on the big screen in Neeraj Pathak’s write-up and directorial, Bhaiaji Supehit (2018). The movie featured Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, Shreyas Talpade, and Sanjay Mishra as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolved around the life of a goon who attempts to make a movie on the love story of himself and his wife, in order to win her back. The movie did not gain much appreciation and did a below-average job at the box-office. But, fans were very happy to see Preity Zinta back on the silver screen and have been eagerly waiting to be able to see the actor more often.

