Preity Zinta Reminisces ‘Piya Piya’ As 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' Clocks 20 Years; See Post

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to upload a rather nostalgic video as one of her films clocked in 20 years today. Preity played the female lead of the romance-drama film, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega... She shared a famous song from that film on her social media handle.

Posting a short video, the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption, “Rani - No one can do Piya Piya like you and me baby”. In the short video, she complied the clip from her song from the film. A peppy song from the soundtrack of the film, titled Piya Piya, played in the background.

The video clip ended with the official poster of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega... with a caption on it reading '20 years of Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...’. Many of her followers flooded the comments section by recalling the famous song from the famous movie. Many fans also took to the comments section to share their love and good wishes for the actor. Some fans even complimented the actor's smile and her dimple.

Check out her post below:

Apart from this, the 45-year-old actor also shared a brief clip of the song 'Aate Jaate Jo Milta Hai' from the 2000 released romantic musical hit. The actor mentioned the song and the movie to be one of her "favourites" because while filming, she met her "closest and dearest friend" Salman Khan.

In the comments section, the 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke' actor also thanked Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of the movie, for making her a part of the film. Take a look at the post below:

About the film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...

The romantic comedy film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega... was directed by Raj Kanwar. The film featured Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. The movie was reportedly the third consecutive blockbuster between Khan and Nadiadwala. The movie also became one of that year's top-earning films with a gross of ₹369.5 million worldwide, as per reports. The movie was well-received by the critics, especially the performances of the three leads were applauded.

