Preity Zinta Shares A Glimpse Of Her Tactical Weapon Training; Says 'believe In Yourself'

Preity Zinta recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her tactical weapons training. The actor is seen learning how to shoot with a rifle in the video. Her coach Aaron Cohen is seen guiding and training her. The video starts with Preity Zinta running around with a rifle in her hand. There are shots of her aiming at a target with her rifle. Later in the video, Preity Zinta is also seen guided by Aaron regarding the angles of the rifle as she aims at a target.

The video ends with a safety note that informs that all weapons used by the actor in the training are safe and cleared of all ammunition. The note also mentioned that there is no live ammunition on the training floor. Preity Zinta shared the video with a poignant caption.

She wrote, “This exercise is a constant reminder of life and how it breaks us down. No matter the pain, the frustration or the exhaustion you have to be your strongest when you’re feeling your weakest because its Mind over Matter ðŸ‘ŠIf you don’t mind it does not matter. It should not matter. It will not matter. It’s up to you. It’s your choice. So Believe in yourself ðŸ¤©No one has the power to define you or tell you who you are. Only you should do that. Only you should be the master of your destiny ðŸ‘Š.” Fans in a huge number complimented Preity Zinta for her video and training. Some users even went on to call her an inspiration. Others showered love with heart and fire emoticons. Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram video.

Preity Zinta's glam photoshoot

Preity Zinta has resumed work after a long break. In the recent past, the actor shared a mesmerising video of herself from the sets of her recent photoshoot. In the video, Preity can be seen wearing a multi-coloured ensemble which she paired with heavy diamond earrings and black heels. The actor can be seen striking poses for her shoot as the camera clicks her from different angles. The Chori Chori Chupke Chupke actor Preity Zinta completed her vibrant looks with nude makeup, bright eyes and red lipstick. Have a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post below.

Preity’s caption shows that she was extremely happy for her first virtual styling room photo shoots. She also thanked the ad company and her crew members for making this shoot possible. In the end, she stated that she is eager to launch the whole series of her fashion photoshoots. "I cannot wait for everyone to see the whole series," she wrote as she wrapped up her caption.

