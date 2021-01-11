Preity Zinta's Family Tests Negative For COVID-19, Asks Fans To Take The Virus Seriously

Actor Preity Zinta recently took to her Instagram to share the news of her family testing COVID-19 negative. She wrote a small note about how she felt 'powerless and helpless' while staying away from her family members. Preity Zinta's family tested positive three weeks ago, while she stayed in the US.

Also Read: Preity Zinta tries to get rid of the clutter in her head; Fans call her a 'beautiful yogi'

Preity Zinta's Instagram post

Preity Zinta took to her Instagram to share a picture with her family. She wrote a small note that said, "Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I’m so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them". She further added, "For all of you who don’t take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year". Have a look at the post.

Also Read: 'Amazing view': Preity Zinta goes on 8-mile hike with husband to relieve 'cabin fever'

Her fans left comments under her post. Some wrote "Get well soon", whereas others wrote, "That's a good news". Many flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Also Read: Preity Zinta posts an old pic of her friends; says she misses hanging out with them

Preity Zinta's family tested positive for coronavirus

Three weeks ago, Preity Zinta's family tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is currently in Los Angeles with her husband, Gene Goodenough. Throughout the thirteenth season of Indian Premier League, she was in Dubai and shared videos of her getting swab test for COVID-19.

Preity celebrated her New Year's in the US with her husband. She shared a selfie with the family on her Instagram and wished her fans for the same. She captioned the image as, "Happy New Year everyone. Hope this year brings peace, wellness, happiness, good health & prosperity to everyone out there. Love & light always". Have a look.

Also Read: Preity Zinta welcomes 2021, calls it year of 'new beginnings, change & moving forward'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.