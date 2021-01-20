Preity Zinta Shares Picture With Husband Gene From Roadtrip, Calls Him 'My Happy Place'

Preity Zinta is evidently having a great road trip with her husband Gene Goodenough and has been sharing pictures on her Instagram feed. In a recent post, she shared a fun picture with her husband as he picked her up and Zinta was all smiles. Scroll along and take a look at the picture.

Preity Zinta shares another picture from her road trip

Preity Zinta has been road-tripping for the last couple of days along with her husband Gene Goodenough and friends Rikoo Shama and Gaurav Kaushal. She took to her Instagram today on January 20, 2021, to share a goofy picture with husband Gene. The picture saw the actor’s husband pick her up and Preity was full of joy as the moment was caught on camera. The couple stood in a snowy area and looked adorable as they posed for the picture. Zinta looked charming donning her white beanie cap along with a red jacket and denim ensemble.

For caption, Preity penned a cute note for Gene and wrote, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I smile all day because of You” followed by a red heart emoji and the hashtags #Roadtrip and #Ting. Along with this in a loving gesture, the actor added the location as ‘My Happy Place’ above the picture. The picture has been liked over 80k times since it was shared two hours ago on the photo-sharing platform and has her fans and friends showering love for the couple in the comments, take a look here.

Preity Zinta shared another picture from her road-trip on January 19, 2021, on her Instagram. The picture was a group selfie taken by Zinta, her husband and friends stood behind her as the actor clicked the picture. All of them wore warm winter clothes in the picture as they are tripping to a snowy region, and the background of the picture was beautiful with snow-clad mountains. Along with the picture she wrote, “Best trips are road trips” followed by a heart emoji and the hashtags #Sun #Snow #Family and her customary #Ting.

