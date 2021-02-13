Preity Zinta Shares Video Of Hitting The Gym, Writes, 'Trying To Get Back My Grove'

Preity Zinta took to Instagram to announce that she is back to her gym. She uploaded a video where she can be seen working out at a gym. Sharing the video on social media, Zinta also penned a caption, wherein, she talked about how good she felt after returning to the gym. She captioned the post by saying, "Awesome to be back in the gym after forever. Trying to get back my grove with the one & only Yasmin Karachiwala".

Preity Zinta's workout session

Fans are showering her with love on the post. Preity Zinta's post garnered more than 5 million views and over five hundred comments. Preity Zinta's fitness has inspired a lot of people. Some commented on her post that she is giving fitness goals while others consider her a role model. Check out some of the reactions from fans and followers of Preity Zinta on the social media platform below:

Preity Zinta's fitness

Preity Zinta's fitness has inspired many people on social media. Yasmin Karachiwala who is a trained fitness Instructor looks after the workout regime of the actor. Yasmin Karachiwala has also trained other Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif.

Preity Zinta's movies

Preity Zinta was critically appreciated for her roles in Kya Kehna (2000), Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001), Dil Chahta Hai (2001), and Armaan (2003). Preity Zinta even received the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003). She went on to play leading roles in two consecutive top-grossing films in India, Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) and the romantic drama Veer-Zaara (2004). She was later noted for her portrayal of an independent, modern Indian woman in Salaam Namaste (2005) and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) which were well received in the international markets.

Her first international film role was in the Canadian drama Heaven on Earth (2008), for which she was awarded the Silver Hugo Award for Best Actress and was nominated for the Genie Award for Best Actress.

In 2018, the actor made a comeback to films after five years with Sunny Deol starrer Bhaiaji Superhit. However, the film failed to impress the critics or the audience.

(Image Credits: @realpz Instagram)

