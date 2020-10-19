Jasprit Bumrah's 5 Wickets Against Punjab In Mumbai's Super Over Defeat: Watch

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai lost to Punjab in a thrilling Super Over contest at Dubai in the 36th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Despite Mumbai’s defeat, their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah impressed one-and-all with yet another commanding performance with the ball. In the initial 40-overs game, the right-arm fast bowler collected figures of 3-24 off his four overs and then bowled a superlative set of six deliveries in the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over of the evening.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab players celebrate win after second Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah impresses despite Mumbai’s defeat

KL Rahul and co. provided Punjab with a flying start in their pursuit of Mumbai’s 176-6. However, their run-chase was derailed by Jasprit Bumrah who provided back-to-back breakthroughs for Mumbai in his two spells of the evening. The pacer accounted for the wickets of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the top two run-getters of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, as well as sent back a well-set Nicholas Pooran.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 3-24 and was then brought in to bowl the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over by skipper Rohit Sharma. Even in the tie-breaker, the right-arm fast bowler ended up dismissing KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran to restrict the Punjab side to just five runs off their six deliveries. Here is a look at Jasprit Bumrah’s all five wickets against Punjab from the entertaining evening, including the ones he took in the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over.

Jasprit Bumrah’s 3-24 vs Punjab, watch video

Jasprit Bumrah’s two wickets in the first Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over, watch video

Jasprit Bumrah among Dream11 IPL top wicket takers of the season

Jasprit Bumrah’s spell of 3-24 against Punjab extended his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 15 wickets. He is currently placed at No. 2 among Dream11 IPL top wicket-takers of the season and is only trailing Delhi’s South African import Kagiso Rabada’s 19-wicket collection.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

