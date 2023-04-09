Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan React To 'shocking Events' Shared By Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta recently took to social media to share two horrible incidents that happened to her during her stay in Mumbai. The actress opened up about the recent harassment she faced in the city when a handicapped man threatened her and another woman planted a wet kiss on her infant daughter, Gia. Now, friends and celebrities from the movie industry have come out in her support and have lauded her for calling a spade a spade.

Preity Zinta shared a video by a paparazzi handle, on her Instagram account and revealed that the two incidents have left her ‘shaken’. Through her post, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress also called out the paparazzi for encouraging the behaviour and laughing it off as funny instead of acting with ‘humanity and maturity’. After she posted the long post, several Bollywood celebrities have come out in her support.

Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan and others support Preity

Reacting to Preity’s post, a close friend and actor, Hrithik Roshan commended, “❤️ Well done Pree”. Malaika Arora, who also opened up about being trolled by paparazzi recently, commented, “U said it out loud n clear 🙌”. Preity’s co-star from the movie The Hero Priyanka Chopra also came out in her support and dropped emoticons showing her solidarity. Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene also dropped emoticons showing his support. International personality, and good friend, Lilly Singh wrote, “Good on you for standing up for yourself ❤️ I know that can be hard. But it’s important and true ❤️”

Preity Zinta’s horrific incident in Mumbai

For the unversed, on Saturday, April 9 Preity Zinta shared details about the aforementioned incident. Talking about the incident that happened with her daughter, Preity wrote, “...a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby.”

In the second incident, the actress spilt details about the viral video in which a handicapped man can be seen following her car. She wrote, “Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card…..As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive. ”