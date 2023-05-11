Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story Star, Offers Prayers At Shiva Temple On Birthday

Adah Sharma is currently basking in the success of her recent movie The Kerela Story. The actress turned 31 years old on May 11. To celebrate her birthday, Adah Sharma posted a video of herself from a Shiv temple on her social media account.

Adah Sharma took to her Instagram handle to post a video of herself offering prayers to Lord Shiva. She could be seen reciting the Shiv Tandav Strotam while praying. Adah donned a yellow and white suit and kept her tresses open. She captioned the post, “The secret of my energy. The energy that allows me to accept bouquets and face bans 🙃❤️🙏Thank you all of you for making me yours ❤️”

Adah Sharma on the success of The Kerala Story

After the success of The Kerela Story at the box office, Adah Sharma took to her Twitter to express gratitude. The actress was on cloud nine after coming across the appreciation from her fans. Viewers are not just praising the hard-hitting storyline but also her performance in the film. Adah’s tweet read, “Standing ovation in theatres, the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and the audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening. I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Grateful (sic).”

The Kerala story to release in 37 countries

On the sixth day of its release, The Kerala Story earned more than Rs 56 Crores. The lead actress Adah Sharma took to her Twitter to announce another update for the film. The film will be released internationally in 37 countries or more this weekend on May 12.

Adah Sharma new movie

After headlining The Kerala Story, Adah Sharma is all set to star in the upcoming film The Game of Girgit. Produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd. the movie also stars Shreyas Talpade. The film is loosely based on the viral game Blue Whale Challenge. Adah Sharma will play the role of a policewoman in the film.