Preity Zinta Wishes 'soul Sister' Shagun Khanna On Birthday, Says She Feels 'grateful'

Preity Zinta's close friend and beauty blogger Shagun Khanna celebrated her birthday on February 7. As wishes were pouring in for the latter, Preity took to her Instagram handle and showered Shagun with heartfelt birthday wishes. She posted some adorable pictures with her and penned a sweet note in the caption. Sharing pictures with Shagun Khanna on social media, Preity Zinta said, "Happy Birthday to my bestest friend, sweetheart, soul sister and fellow Aquarian @shagunkhanna". Take a look at Preity Zinta's Instagram post.

Preity's b'day wishes for her best friend

In this Instagram post, Preity Zinta shared a series of pictures featuring Shagun Khanna. In the first two images, the actor shared two selfies with the latter. In the last picture, Preity Zinta shared a solo picture of Shagun, wherein the jury member of Vogue India Beauty Awards can be seen eating a cupcake. She wore a grey sweater and sported it with an old school scarf ensemble.

As mentioned in the caption, Shagun Khanna and Preity Zinta met when they were just 9 years old. The actor thanked the former for being there through all the 'ups and downs, highs and lows, smiles and tears' and all the bad haircuts and fashion disasters. Check out Preity Zinta's Instagram caption below.

Happy Birthday to my bestest friend, sweetheart, soul sister and fellow Aquarian @shagunkhanna ❤️ I love you more than words can say .... today tomorrow and always. I still remember the first time we met, when I was 9 years old .... I knew then we would be friends forever and I’m so grateful & blessed to have you in my life. Thank you for being there through all the ups n downs, through the highs n lows, smiles n tears and of course through all the bad haircuts and fashion disasters 😂 I wish you more love, more happiness, more joy, and good health always. Keep smiling & keep shining always my love 🥳🧿😍 #Happybirthday #sista #besties #friendsforever #ting

