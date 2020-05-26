Bhumi Pednekar, Amruta Khanvilkar Or Preity Zinta: Whose Yellow Formal Attire Is Better?

Bollywood personalities never fail to groom themselves in the most stunning outfits. All the Bollywood industry actors are well-known for their fashion sense and turn heads with their style statements. They keep on updating the new trends along with following the traditions. Actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Preity Zinta, pull off all their outfits just perfectly, be it a formal pant-suit, gown, or any other dress. Hence, here are these popular actors acing the yellow formal wear look perfectly-

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar or Prachi Desai, who styled the grey formals better?

Bhumi Pednekar, Amruta Khanvilkar, or Preity Zinta, whose yellow blazer attire we love?

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar has done work in both Hindi and the Marathi film industry. Aside from her acting talent, she is also known for her dancing skills. Amruta Khanvilkar is best known for its role in the movie Satyameva Jayate in Bollywood. She has been treating her fans with some of the best fashion looks and some giving her fans a peek into her colorful wardrobe.

Check out the most beautiful Amruta Khanvilkar in this yellow formal outfit. Amruta Khanvilkar donned this yellow short formal blazer dress which is a single-piece set. Her dress is an amazing dress and a truly stellar from her corporate style file. The dress is a V-neck collared with full-sleeves and statement buttons. Amruta Khanvilkar is complimenting her formal attire with black and white striped stilettoes and a silver pendant chain in the neck. Amruta has completed her yellow statement look with heavy makeup and dark lipstick.

Also read | Bhumi Pednekar, Rashmika Mandanna Or Esha Gupta, Who Wore Black Formals Better?

Bhumi Pednekar's clothes and her style are majorly different and beautiful in which she flaunts her stunning fashion sense. On the fashion front, Bhumi Pednekar's dressing and fashion choices are always quite striking and inspiring. In this Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram picture, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor looks fabulous in this yellow formal pantsuit. Bhumi’s long trench coat with flared bottoms is a real steal from her style statement. Her coat has big statement buttons in black color which embraced the look of her coat.

Talking about her accessories, Bhumi Pednekar wore a contemporary pair of golden hoops. Bhumi Pednekar ended the look with slightly curly hair at the bottom minimal nude makeup. She kept her hair sleek and straight matching up with her stylish formal wear. Bhumi Pednekar sported this uber-chic attire during a promotional event for her film Sonchiriya.

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha Or Amruta Khanvilkar, Who Wore The Shimmery Red Gown Better?

Preity Zinta is among the top actors from 2000s in Bollywood. Her fashion statement is just unique and always inspires the audience and her huge fan base. So, talking about her remarkable fashion sense, Preity Zinta’s corporate style file is just striking. In this Preity Zinta’s Instagram picture, she is seen donning a yellow formal pant-suit set. Her impeccable appearance in this formal wear marks a three-piece formal set. Preity Zinta is pairing her yellow flared body-fit coat with a black spaghetti. Her yellow pants are perfectly matching her look which she complimented with big silver hoop earrings. Preity Zinta ended her look with minimalistic makeup.

Also read | Preity Zinta's Post-vacation Workout Video Is Inspiration To Her Fans; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.