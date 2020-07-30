Preity Zinta Expresses Her Love For Home Gardening, Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Ghar Ki Kheti'

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently shared insights about home gardening as she took to Instagram to share a video that gives glimpses of her “Ghar Ki Kheti”. While sharing the video, Preity expressed that she feels awesome to grow vegetables at her own house.

Preity Zinta’s ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’

In the clip shared by the actor, she can be seen showing the capsicum plants that she has nurtured at home. Preity thanked her mother in the video who has inspired and taught the Bollywood beauty to spend time in the garden. Not only that, but she has also learnt how to grow vegetable at home because of her mother.

While sharing the video, Preity mentioned that she is on the top of the world right now, after looking at the capsicums that has grown in her home garden. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actor also expressed that she has never felt so close to mother Earth before. Take a look at Preity’s ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’ here:

How to grow Capsicum at home?

The Capsicum plant moderately requires cool temperature which is between 21-25 degrees. Extreme hot and cold weather does not allow this plant to bear fruits. A single plant can grow 4-6 units at a time. One should make sure that the soil isn’t too loamy and well-drained. The seeds of capsicum should be sprinkled half a centimetre deep in the soil.

The plant should be exposed to around 4 hours of bright sunlight. If the temperature shoots up, one can sprinkle water on the plant. In about two weeks, the seeds will begin to germinate. Once the seedlings are around 10-15 cm long, they can be treated with a mild dose of fertilizers. Ensure that the temperature is maintained and a well-treated plant will bear fruits within two months.

Bollywood celebs who prefer home gardening

Apart from Preity Zinta, Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Juhi Chawla and Bipasha Basu have shown their interest in home gardening. While Bhumi was seen planting Brinjal and strawberries, Bipasha Basu has planted chillies and tomatoes. Have a look at it here:

