'Salaam Namaste' To 'Dil Chahta Hai'; Preity Zinta's Movies For Fans To Binge-watch

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta made her celluloid debut in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se. In the career that spans across two decades, the actor has garnered several iconic roles under her credit. Preity has been highly-acclaimed by both fans and critics alike for her performances in movies. Here’s a list of a few Preity Zinta movies that one should add to their watch list.

Salaam Namaste

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Salaam Namaste is a romantic comedy movie bankrolled under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Starring Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead role, the movie essays the quirky love story of Nick and Ambar. The movie showcases the two deciding to live together even before getting married to explore their relationship.

Koi… Mil Gaya

Released in 2003, Koi… Mil Gaya is a sci-fi movie helmed by Rakesh Roshan. It was the first instalment of the Krrish franchise. Featuring Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan, the movie tells the story of a disabled young man who tries to continue his father’s work of communicating with extra-terrestrials from outer space. It eventually leads him to an alien who is miraculous and helpful.

Dil Chahta Hai

Dil Chahta Hai is a multi-starrer movie directed by Farhan Akhtar. This coming-of-age romantic comedy flick sees Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles. Dil Chahta Hai is a story of three inseparable childhood friends who are just out of college to embark on a whole new journey.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

Helmed by Abbas-Mustan, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke features Salmaan Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in pivotal roles. The premise of the film revolves around a prostitute who agrees to get impregnated and give the baby to a couple namely Raj and Priya in exchange for million rupees. However, things take a sudden turn when she develops feeling for the baby and Raj.

Mission Kashmir

This Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s action-thriller's ensemble cast is headlined by Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and Jackie Shroff. Mission Kashmir showcases a police officer adopting the son and the sole survivor of a family who he had massacred while catching a terrorist. As time passes, the foster son learns the truth about his stepfather.

