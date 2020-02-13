Salman Khan And Preity Zinta Have Appeared Together In These Movies

Salman Khan is among the top actors in Bollywood with a huge fan following. Preity Zinta is one of the most prominent faces of the 2000s. The two are seeming good friends, which they have mentioned at several events. Apart from their real-life friendship, they have also appeared in a few films together. Read to know about them.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Action-drama Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta’s movies together

Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta were seen together for the first in 2000 released, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, as Raj and Jahnvi, along with Rani Mukerji as Pooja Oberoi. It was a romantic drama film, where Raj falls in love with Jahnvi, while Pooja fells for Raj and a tricky love triangle occurs. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajeev Verma, Kamini Kaushal, Shakti Kapoor and Satish Shah, with Shah Rukh Khan and Sana Saeed in a cameo.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

The trio of Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji returned in 2001. It was for Abbas-Mustan’s romantic drama film, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. A prostitute agrees to get impregnated and then give the baby to a couple (Raj and Priya) in exchange for a million rupees. Everything changes when she develops feelings for the baby and Raj.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Comedy Movies On Netflix That You Should Watch

Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha

A wealthy man working in an advertising agency and a dedicated doctor fall in love and marry. When his wife dies, the devastated man must fulfil her last wishes. Released in 2004, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha stars Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Bhumika Chawla, Delnaaz Paul, Riya Sen and Helen. It is a romantic drama written and directed by Atul Agnihotri.

Also Read | Salman Khan Is An Effortless Dancer, Says 'Radhe' Director Prabhu Deva

Jaan-E-Mann

Jaan-E-Mann stars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Released in 2006, the movie follows a love triangle between Agastya, Suhaan and Piya. This was Shirish Kunder’s first film as a director. It received mix reviews from the audiences, but the actors were praised.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Romantic Movies That Has 'Pyaar' In The Title

Heroes

Two boys travel a thousand miles to deliver three letters as a part of their film school assignment. However, little do they know that the journey they have embarked upon will give a new meaning to their life. Heroes has an ensemble cast with Sohail Khan and Vatsal Sheth as leads. Salman Khan and Preity Zinta played husband and wife as Kuljeet Kaur and Balkar Singh. There chemistry was adored by many.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.