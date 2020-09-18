CSK Vs MI Trends On Twitter, Fans Post Memes And Videos In Excitement For IPL 2020 Start

After several uncertainties regarding the IPL schedule, IPL sponsors and the availability of players, with the IPL 2020 set to begin, fans took to social media to express their excitement for the new season. With CSK vs MI trending on Twitter, many fans posted memes and predictions for the latest edition of the Indian Premier League. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions ahead of the CSK vs MI match.

When is the first IPL 2020 match?

CSK vs MI will be the first IPL 2020 match. The IPL 2020 is finally set to begin on Saturday, September 19. The replay of last year’s final will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the CSK vs MI match taking place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Mumbai Indians will be looking to cement their status as the most dangerous team in IPL by aiming for a fifth league title, Chennai Super Kings will be looking to finish at the top of the IPL points table as MS Dhoni targets his fourth IPL crown this season.

CSK vs MI trends on Twitter as fans express excitement

#CSKvsMI



MI vs CSK



Ironman Vs Captain America pic.twitter.com/mrl0EBSei4 — Darshan Shrikhande (@DarshanShrikha2) September 18, 2020

Which team will win 1st match

Like for MI

RT for CSK #MI#CSKvsMI #CSK

RT. LIKE pic.twitter.com/iDRl01AHlE — Mohan (@rajinimohan1212) September 18, 2020

Many fans took to Twitter to share their views ahead of the CSK vs MI encounter. The match between two of the most successful franchises in IPL history has become one of the most highly anticipated matches in recent times, with fans even comparing it to the iconic ‘El Clasico’ between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Ahead of the match, many fans had their say on who will win the CSK vs MI encounter, with many sharing hilarious memes while referring to the IPL 2020.

The majority of the fans celebrated the return of the IPL 2020 after it was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many fans also claimed that the IPL 2020 is the best thing to happen this year. While talking about the CSK vs MI match, fans asked others to choose their favourite captain as they posted pictures of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Fans of the two sides also indulged in banter with each other ahead of the IPL schedule, as they debated about which team has a bigger fan base ahead of the competition.

Memes galore ahead of IPL 2020 schedule

#IPL2020 #CSKvsMI Nobody After Loosing Match By MI 😁

CSK Fans ; 😂😆 pic.twitter.com/y7WMU4ZUCq — BHUVNESH PRATAP SINGH (@BhuvneshPrata18) September 18, 2020

One day left to see this reaction .😀😀#CSKvsMI pic.twitter.com/FDMiKTzBmd — Shivanshu Dixit (@Shivans79027334) September 18, 2020

While the majority of the reactions revolved around predicting the result for the CSK vs MI match, several fans also posted comical memes ahead of the IPL schedule. With the average age of CSK’s squad for IPL 2020 being more than 30, one fan hilariously used a ‘Wake Up Sid’ reference to portray young Sam Curran’s reaction when he joins the squad this season. Another fan posted a picture of Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani, cheekily suggesting that the return of the IPL schedule will also mean the return of her iconic expressions.

Image Credits: IPL T20 website