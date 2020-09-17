IPL 2020: Shane Watson Speechless After Receiving 'beautiful Gift' From CSK; See Picture

Most franchises in the Indian Premier League surely know how to take care of their players and leave no stones unturned to ensure the cricketers have a good time during the league. Considering all the challenges that teams and the players have to face for this edition of the extravagant cricket carnival, the franchises are leaving no opportunities to make their players feel special and comfortable regardless of the circumstances. Shane Watson received one such beautiful gift from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the IPL 2020.

The franchise gifted Shane Watson, a frame with an animated version of the maverick all-rounder. The photograph in memorabilia was from Shane Watson's gutsy innings in the 2019 finals of the cash-rich league where the Australian toiled for the CSK team despite bleeding from one knee. Shane Watson's courageous knock came in a losing cause as the CSK team fell short by 1 run. The franchise wrote a personalised message on the gift which read, "Here is to a man who keeps making you say WATTO MAN time and again." Shane Watson took to Twitter to share the gift with his and CSK team's fans.

I just received this beautiful gift from @ChennaiIPL. I am totally taken back by these very kind words. 😊😊😊 #Yellove #whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/BBAMGvKypk — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) September 17, 2020

Shane Watson IPL 2020 salary

The CSK team will shell out ₹4 crore for Shane Watson's IPL salary for IPL 2020. The MS Dhoni-led side roped in the Australia's limited overs veteran in the 2018 auctions. The 39-year-old was with the RCB side before moving to CSK, where he pocketed ₹9.50 crore per season.

Shane Watson CSK stats

The former Australia cricketer is one of the mainstays in CSK team's batting line-up. Batting at the top of the order, Shane Watson has turned out to a big-match player for the 3 times champions. Having represented the franchise in 40 matches, Watson has amassed 1,024 runs with the year 2018 being the highlight of his stint with CSK. In IPL 2018, the opening batsman scored 555 runs in 15 games with two match-winning hundreds, one of which came in the finals against SRH.

CSK squad for IPL 2020:

MS Dhoni (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, M Vijay, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Monu Kumar, Sai Kishore.

