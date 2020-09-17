IPL 2020: CSK, MI And RCB To Help THIS Top Indian Brand Foray Into UAE For First Time

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT), one of India’s leading online travel companies, has announced its foray into the United Arab Emirates with its portfolio of rich travel offerings for travellers across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. The new market entry will be led by an engaging marketing campaign in India and the UAE as MakeMyTrip comes on board as IPL sponsors for the RCB team, MI team and CSK team for the IPL 2020.

With over two decades of experience in serving and catering to the ever-evolving traveller needs in India, the company has now set its focus on redefining the experience for travellers in the UAE through its wide gamut of offerings spanning across flights, hotels, staycations, activities and more.

As India gears up for its biggest cricket celebration in the UAE with the IPL 2020, to add more thrill and excitement for cricket lovers, MakeMyTrip is also launching its customer engagement campaign, Life Ka Karo Game On! on Saturday, September 19. The MI team will take on CSK team in the opening contest of the IPL 2020 on the same day. The campaign has been themed and conceptualized around, reviving the vigour of celebrating life in the world post-COVID-19 by bringing together the passion for cricket and travel.

The campaign includes a one-of-a-kind gaming contest on the app allowing travel and cricket fanatics to participate in daily raffle contests and trivia on the T20 extravaganza, gratifying winners with ‘unlimited reward points and unlimited burn on anything travel’ and more.

Sharing excitement on expanding the company’s footprint to other key global travel and tourism hubs, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, was quoted as saying in an official statement: “We are excited to take MakeMyTrip to the UAE and introduce rich travel offerings that are stamped with our deep understanding of evolving traveller needs that will serve the expatriate as well as Emirati population in the region. As the travel industry gets back on the rails after pandemic-led disruption, we continue to believe in the long-term opportunity in travel and are confident of the opportunity that the UAE market represents as a global travel hub.”

With people gradually returning to travel in the new normal post the pandemic, MakeMyTrip has readapted its offerings to assure safety standardization and augmented hygiene standards in compliance with the guidelines issued by WHO and local travel authorities. Together with its partners across the value chain, the company has successfully rolled out its offerings for airlines, hotels and holiday packages including Staycations, Daycations in conformity with MySafety, our safety assurance program that ensures safety across all travel touch points.

As part of the Life Ka Karo Game On campaign, winners of the daily run ‘predict and win’ contest will also get an exclusive chance to interact with their favourite players from CSK, RCB and MI virtually.

