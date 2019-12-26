Siddhant Chaturvedi Says That He Is Done With 'MC Sher' And Wants To Be Called 'Bunty'

After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance in Gully Boy where he played the role of a rapper MC Sher, a confident artiste, who mentors a rookie rapper, played by Ranveer Singh, the actor has become a household name. While most fans were introduced to the 26-year-old Mumbai native through this movie, Siddhant also starred in Amazon Prime's web series Inside Edge before this. With his role of MC Sher, Siddhant has unlocked a whole new level of fandom coming from teenagers and young adults. However, now the actor feels it is time to move on as he gears up for Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2.

In a recent interview with the media at Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi said that he is done with the character of MC Sher, and now, only wants to be called Bunty. After getting into the Bunty Aur Babli universe, he also has Shakun Batra’s film. and he has been playing in two completely different characters in both films. He is equally excited for both the movies. In Bunty Aur Babli 2, he plays the role of a con artist, so he is getting an opportunity to play a lot of characters there.

Siddhant was also asked if he felt burdened by the responsibility of being the male lead in two big films to which he said that he does not think his responsibility has increased because the character of MC Sher, which he played in Gully Boy, it wasn't close to my personality. What he is about to do now has been his actual dream since the time he wanted to be an actor. He always wanted to dance and romance in Switzerland in a Yash Raj movie, and now he will live that dream. So, there is not any pressure. But he can say that there is a lot of excitement to explore a lot of new things.

Talking about his future releases, Siddhant said that he has started working on both films. He has different looks and body shapes in both films. So, it is going to get difficult for him. He also said that he is going to shoot four films in 2020. One of them will release next year and two will release in 2021.

