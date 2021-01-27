Prithviraj Sukumaran, Raashi Khanna Kickstart 'Andhadhun' Malayalam Remake With Puja

Actress Raashi Khanna is all set to star in the Malayalam remake of the popular Hindi film Andhadhun. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the male lead. The actress took to Twitter and shared a series of pictures from the muhurat ceremony of the film and shared her happiness of beginning a new project. The film will be helmed by filmmaker Ravi K Chandran. Apart from Raashi and Prithviraj, the film will also star Unni Mukundan and Mamta Mohandas in important roles.

Raashi Khanna, Prithviraj Sukumaran kickstart shooting for next

The muhurat ceremony pictures give a glimpse of the entire star cast and team that assembled together to mark the amazing beginning. The team can be seen lighting the lamp and performing the puja as the clapper board is placed in front of a deity for the blessings. The team was seen maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at all times while performing the mandatory puja. Raashi captioned the pictures and wrote, “And we begin another exciting journey in Malayalam cinema! Need your blessings". The critically acclaimed Bollywood film featured Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role along with Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Andhadhun Malayalam remake will have music by Jakes Bejoy while editing will be done by Sreekar Prasad. Prithviraj will step into the shoes of Ayushmann while Raashi Khanna will be playing Radhika Apte's role. On the other hand, Mamta is roped in for the character played by Tabu in the remake. Earlier, on January 27 Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring a piano. In his caption, Prithviraj informed his fans that he is learning to play the piano. While sharing the picture, he simply wrote, “Piano lessons!” with several piano keys' emojis. Since the time the actor uploaded the film, fans started speculating whether he is taking the lessons for his upcoming film Andhadhun where he will be seen playing the instrument.

Meanwhile, Raashi Khanna has kicked-off the shoot of filmmaker-duo Raj & DK's upcoming web-series, which remains untitled as of yet. For the web show, she will be paired opposite ace actor Shahid Kapoor. Sometime back, the actress shared a picture from the sets of the film with the Kabir Singh actor while sharing her happiness of joining the shoot.

