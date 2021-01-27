Prithviraj Takes 'piano Lessons'; Fans Speculate 'it's For Andhadhun Remake'

On January 27, 2021, South star Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring a piano. In his caption, Prithviraj informed his fans that he is learning to play the piano. While sharing the picture, he simply wrote, “Piano lessons!” with several piano keys' emojis. The actor recently also released a teaser of his upcoming flick, Jana Gana Mana, on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day.

Prithviraj takes 'piano lessons'

The picture featured an electric piano and a chair. As soon as the picture was uploaded, his fans were quick enough to like it and drop red hearts. The post attracted more than 35k likes within just an hour. A fan commented, “Super sir” while another one wrote “Luv u prithi ally kulla gift ano. Really nice” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “wow its gud to learn music” with several clapping hands emojis. However, there were several netizens who speculated that the actor was learning to play piano for Bollywood’s Andhadhun’s remake.

Prithviraj's movies

Prithviraj is an active Instagram user and keeps his fans updated about his personal and professional life. On January 26, 2021, the actor released the promo of his upcoming film Jana Gana Mana. In the caption, he wrote, “’In matters of conscience, the law of the majority has no place’- Mahatma Gandhi. Happy republic Day! ‘#JanaGanaMana’ Promo! Now trending!” with a smiling face emoticon.

His fans expressed their excitement in the comments section and dropped positive comments after watching the teaser. A fan commented, “this one’s gonna be a hit rajuetta” with a red heart. Another one commented, “Jana Gana Mana” with several fire emoticons.

Directed by Dijo Jose Antony of Queen, Jana Gana Mana features Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. The teaser showcases an interrogation between a cop and a suspect. It can be seen that the suspect, which is played by Prithviraj, has faced the hard realities of society and is philosophical in nature. The cop, which is played by Suraj, looks adamant about the criminal justice system in India. Prithviraj believes in Gandhi’s thoughts that there is only one truth and that it will prevail.

Image Source: Prithviraj's Instagram

