Prithviraj Sukumaran's Wife Leaves Fans Gushing Over A Cute Reunion Photo Of Ally & Zorro

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife, Supriya Menon recently shared a heart-warming photograph of daughter Alankrita (Ally) and pooch Zorro on her Instagram handle. In the aww-dorable photograph shared by her, earlier today, her 6-year-old is seen petting their four-legged companion as the latter laid its head on Ally's lap. The duo's picture upon reuniting with each other was quick to win netizens' hearts on Instagram.

Zorro and Ally's reunion photograph leaves fans gushing 'aww'

Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya and pet dog 'Zorro Kutty' are each other's forever companions and her Instagram handle is proof. The Malayalam producer doesn't leave any opportunities to leave fans gushing over some paw-some photographs of her pooch, Zorro. Now, earlier today, i.e. January 27, 2021, Supriya had fans going gaga over a candid photograph of daughter Ally's we-time with their Dachshund.

In the picture shared by Supriya Menon, Zorro is seen basking in some pets by Prithviraj Sukumaran's daughter, dressed in a multi-coloured printed dress, as he laid his head on her lap for some snuggles. Posting the cute photograph on her Instagram handle, Supriya wrote, "These two reuniting! #Zorro&Ally". Soon after the picture was shared on the photo-sharing app, it was showered with immense love by netizens.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Take a look at some reactions by fans here:

Meanwhile, the official promo of Prithviraj Sukumaran's highly-anticipated Malayalam film Jana Gana Mana recently made headlines after it was dropped on YouTube on the occasion of Republic Day. The upcoming film has Queen director Dijo Jose Antony at its helm while it has been produced by Supriya Menon under their home production banner, Prithviraj Productions. Jana Gana Mana boasts of an ensemble cast with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sri Divya, Mamta Mohandas, Dhruvan and many more in pivotal roles alongside Prithviraj.

In no time from releasing, the promo of Jana Gana Mana went viral across social media platforms and went on to become a trending topic of discussion among fans. Within a day, it has garnered over 1.9 million views on YouTube alone and has hiked fans' excitement for its release, a notch higher. However, the upcoming Malayalam film's release date has been kept under wraps by the makers as of yet.

