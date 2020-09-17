Priya Anand's Net Worth As 'Raajakumara' Actor Rings In Her 34th Birthday; Read

Priya Anand kick-started her acting career in 2009, with her debut in the Tamil film titled Vaamanan. Ever since then, she has been a part of several Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu films. With two movies in the pipeline, here's a look at birthday girl Priya Anand's net worth in 2020.

Priya Anand's net worth

As per the report of Topplanetinfo.com, Priya Anand's net worth is Rs 11 crore ($1.5 Million) as of 2020. Priya Anand's income is apprehensive of her appearances in films and brand endorsements. Born to Radha and Bharadwaj Anand, Priya was brought up in Chennai and Hyderabad. She jetted off to the United States to pursue her masters. When she came back to India, she appeared in various television advertisements before she began her full-fledged acting career.

Priya Anand's movies

After Vaamanan, Priya dipped her toes in the Telugu industry with her debut in the movie, Leader. The film helmed by Sekhar Kammula, also marked the debut of Baahubali: The Beginning star, Rana Daggubati. The film, Leader, was a huge success as it received great reviews from fans. After which, Priya was seen in back-to-back movies like Rama Rama Krishna Krishna, Nootrenbadhu, 180 and others.

Priya Anand made her Bollywood debut with her role in the 2012 comedy-drama, English Vinglish. The film stars the late actor Sridevi in the lead role. Along with her, English Vinglish also features Mehdi Nebbou, Sulabha Deshpande, Adil Hussain and others in pivotal roles. In 2015, Priya made her Mollywood debut with Erza and in 2017, she debuted in the Kannada cinema as she was roped in for Raajakumara, written and helmed by Santosh Ananddram.

In March 2019, Priya Anand celebrated two years of her film, Raajakumara. Sharing the poster of the movie, she wrote, "2 Years For Raajakumara. Couldn't Have Asked For A Better Launch In KFI! Working On This Film With This Team Are What Dreams Are Made Of!!! Dhanyavaadhagalu."

Fans extend wishes for Priya Anand on her birthday

Happy bday Priya Anand pic.twitter.com/jxZJosdpxP — main heroine hoon 💫 (@indianabhinetri) September 17, 2020

Happy birthday @PriyaAnand Ma'am 😍😍😍..Have a great day and blessed ahead 😊😘😘 pic.twitter.com/BHdhSlFSaY — IamGokul (@gokula_murali) September 17, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

