Ramya Krishnan's Net Worth As 'Baahubali's' Sivagami Rings In Her 50th Birthday; Read

Ramya Krishnan kick-started her acting career when she was 14. Ramya was roped in for the Tamil film, Vellai Manasu, opposite Y. G. Mahendra, 1984. Ever since then, she has been a part of several Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies. Having more than 260 movies under her belt, here's a look at Ramya Krishnan's net worth.

Ramya Krishnan's net worth

As per the report of Topplanetinfo.com, Ramya Krishnan's net worth is Rs 60 crore ($8 Million) as of 2020. Born in Madras, the actor is a trained Bharathanatyam dancer too. Krishan has learned several Western and Kuchipudi dance forms.

After Vellai Manasu, she was roped in for the Malayalam film Neram Pularumbol in 1986. In the same year, she also made her debut in the Telugu industry with Bhale Mithruluhe. In 1987, she dipped her toes in the Kannada cinema. She was a part of Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's directorial, Pushpaka Vimana. Lastly, she made her silver screen debut in Bollywood with her role in the movie, Dayavan. She was roped in for a danced number.

Ramya Krishnan's movies

Ramya Krishnan's movies like Padayappa, Shailaja Reddy Alludu, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Amman, Panchathanthiram, Budget Padmanabhan, among others were very well received by the audience. She has received several awards and accolades in her illustrative career. She became a household name after she played the role of Sivagami Devi in the highly-acclaimed Baahubali series. She is a part of Baahubali: The Beginning and is also a part of its sequel titled, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Reportedly, the two movies are amongst the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Ramya Krishnan's birthday

As Ramya Krishnan celebrates her 50th birthday on September 15, wishes have been pouring in on social media. She took to her Twitter and gave a glimpse of how she celebrated her special day with family. "Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod," Ramya tweeted.

Fifty and fabulous n what better than a FAMJAM to bring it on!!!! #Familylove #birthday #thankyougod pic.twitter.com/aaMalghhp6 — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 14, 2020

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

