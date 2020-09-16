Meena's Career Net Worth As She Celebrates Her Birthday & Starts Shooting For 'Drishyam 2'

Meena is a popular actor in the south Indian film industry. The actor celebrates her birthday today and has been receiving warm regards for the same. She was also welcomed on the sets of Drishyam 2 by actor Mohanlal as Meena would be playing a prominent role in the film. Here is information about her net worth.

Meena's net worth

According to Popular Bio website, Meena’s net worth is between $ 1 million and $ 5 million. This, when converted to Indian rupees, means that her net worth is between Rs 7 crores and 37 crores.

Source of income

Meena has been working in the film industry since the year 1982. She started working in the films as a child artist and made her debut as a female lead in Navayugam in the year 1990. She has also dipped her toes in music composing and dubbing for films.

Career

Meena has worked in numerous films and television shows. The actor is popularly known for her work in films opposite Rajinikanth like Ejamaan, Kuselan, Annaattthe and Muthu. She is also credited for her work with Mohanlal in Drishyam.

Awards received by Meena

Meena has won several awards for the best actress category for her portrayal in films like Bharathi Kannamma, Swathi Muthu, Nattamai, Drishyam and Sethupathi IPS. She has also been awarded the special jury award for her film Tarikonda Venkamamba. Apart from these, she has won the Vayalar Awards in the category for best actor for her film Drishyam.

Upcoming film for Meena

Actor Mohanlal had confirmed the sequel of Drishyam back in May where Meena was also locked as cast. On the occasion of her birthday, he welcomed her on the sets of Drishyam 2 and tweeted about it. Check out the tweet below.

Happy Birthday Meena and Welcoming you to the sets of #Drishyam2#HappyBirthdayMeena pic.twitter.com/SBrQnEe1Dx — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 16, 2020

About Drishyam 2

Jeethu Joseph directed 2013 release Drishyam emerged as a massive winner for both critics and fans alike by becoming one of the most successful movies in the Malayalam film industry. Now, the makers are gearing up for the sequel’s shoot. The director of the movie previously revealed that Drishyam 2 will be taking a departure from the original version’s theme. Instead of being a crime-thriller, this time the theme of the movie will showcase family drama.

The sequel was earlier scheduled to go on floors in August 2020. However, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the production of the movie was scheduled further. Now, the lead actor has stated that the movie's production has commenced with his endearing tweet.

