Priya Prakash Varrier To Shoot Second Schedule Of 'Love Hackers' In Mumbai

Even before the release of her debut Bollywood film Sridevi Bungalow, Priya Prakash Varrier has started shooting for her second Hindi film Love Hackers. The second schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai. The Oru Adaar Love actress has been roped in to play the lead role in the movie directed by Mayank Prakash Srivastava, which is touted to be a crime thriller.

A cybercrime thriller

Mayank Prakash Srivastava's film revolves around the problems that occur due to cybercrimes. Varrier will play the role of a woman who becomes a victim of cybercrime. The plot deals with her journey and how she gets out of the situation. The film will also feature Siddharth Mahajan in a pivotal role.

Her Bollywood debut film Sridevi Bungalow revolves around a lonely woman from the film industry. Reportedly, the film will end with the protagonist's tragic death. It has been directed by Prasanth Mambully and also stars Lee Nicholas Harris. The film has been facing legal issues since the name of the character is associated with the veteran actor, Sridevi. The teaser which showed the actress's death in a bathtub, came under fire since it was eerily similar to Sridevi's death. The film is expected to release in 2020.

Read WATCH | Wink Sensation Priya Prakash Varrier Crooning In This Latest Instagram Video Has Left Netizens Amazed'

Also read Priya Prakash Varrier Preps For Her Second Bollywood Film 'Love Hackers'

Priya Prakash Varrier welcomes 2020 in style

Priya Prakash Varrier posted a glamorous picture of herself as she bid goodbye to 2019. She can be seen slaying in a black deep-neck dress in the picture posted on her official Instagram handle. She can be seen wearing a bold lip colour with thick eyeliner. Have a look at the post made by the actor here:

Image Courtesy: Priya Prakash Varrier Instagram

Read Priya Prakash Varrier Enjoying 'chaat Time' In This Chilly Weather Is Every Millennial

Also read Priya Prakash Varrier Enjoys A Fangirl Moment After Deepika Padukone's Wink

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.