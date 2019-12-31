Priya Prakash Varrier Enjoys A Fangirl Moment After Deepika Padukone's Wink

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie Chhapaak. She has been giving insights into the making of this film. She has created a DPisms series on Instagram. The Padmaavat actor recently shared the third video in that series.

The video post showcases her first day on the set of Chhapaak. It features filmmaker Meghna Gulzar alongside Deepika Padukone. She is seen having a casual conversation with the director but suddenly looks into the camera and winks. The actor ends the view with the message appearing on the screen - "Get that Priya Varrier".

Priya's reaction to Deepika Padukone's wink

Priya Prakash Varrier could not hold her excitement and react to the movie. She wrote, “Did the goddess herself wink???!!! No better way to end 2019. Fallen.” Priya rose to fame as her wink took the internet by storm. A clip of her video from Manikya Malaraya song from her debut flick Oru Adaar Love went viral on social media and made her an internet sensation. The track featured Priya winking at her classmate. This clip was widely shared across all social media platforms.

About Chhapaak

Meghna Gulzar-directorial Chhapaak features Deepika Padukone alongside Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. This movie is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Deepika portrays Malti, who undergoes several challenges while fighting for her case in courts. On the other hand, Massey essays the role of a journalist, Amol. He supports Malti at every step. Co-produced under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Mriga Films and KA Productions, Chhapaak is scheduled to theatrically release on January 10, 2020.

