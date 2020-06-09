Priyadarshan's Comedy Films With An Ensemble Cast That Are A Laugh Riot; See List Here

Director Priyadarshan is popular for making family entertainer films in Bollywood. His films generally include an ensemble cast and each character and their performance leaves a huge impact on the audience. Here are some of Priyadarshan's best Bollywood movies with an ensemble cast and the best plots.

Hungama

One of the best films helmed by Priyadarshan is Hungama. The film starred Akshaye Khanna, Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani and Rimi Sen in the lead roles. The comedy film is about an elderly couple who move to the city from a village and the ensuing confusion after their arrival.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy horror film starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Ameesha Patel and Shiney Ahuja. Bhool Bhulaiyaa is about an NRI couple who decide to stay in their ancestral home, ignoring all the warnings about the existence of a ghost in their house. However, when things get complicated they decide to take help of an expert to solve the mystery.

De Dana Dan

De Dana Dan starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Sameera Reddy in the lead roles. Paresh Rawal, Chunky Panday, Shakti Kapoor and Johnny Lever are also seen in pivotal roles in the film. De Dana Dan is about two men who try to make quick money in order to marry their respective girlfriends. However, this shortcut way of earning money lands them in complicated situations.

Chup Chupke

Chup Chupke stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, this film is also considered as one of the finest films in Bollywood. Chup Chupke is a story about a man who tries to commit suicide but is saved by a fisherman. The man is then forced to stay in a house and pretend to be hearing and speech impaired, which leads to hilarious situations.

Dhol

Dhol is another comedy film directed by Priyadarshan which includes an ensemble cast of Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Khemu, Rajpal Yadav and Tanushree Dutta. Dhol is a story about four men who try to make money by marrying a rich girl. Things get hilariously complicated when a girl called Ritu enters their lives.

