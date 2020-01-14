Netizens Crown Kareena Kapoor Khan As 'expression Queen' After Video With Saif Goes Viral

Despite being away from the Internet, Kareena Kapoor Khan is a huge hit online. With pictures and videos of the actress going viral by the minute, a new video has emerged that has netizens hailing the Laal Singh Chaddha actress as the 'expression queen'.

Sitting alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena can be seen communicating with someone. Making several animated expressions, the actor received an overwhelming response on the post.

Kareena Kapoor crowned 'Expression Queen'

One fan wrote, saying “expression queen most beautiful”, while another wrote, “Kareena is absolutely gorgeous and so animated”. Yet another said, “She is so pretty..and those expressions. Uff,” while another fan said “beautiful bebo”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true blue diva in all her glory. The actor never fails to entice her fans with her ravishing sartorial choices and her svelte body. The Good Newzz actor has had a rollercoaster ride of a journey in the film industry. But that did not stop her from being a major inspiration to her fans when it comes to leading a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

From tying the knot at the peak of her career to embracing motherhood with ease or speaking on various issues actors face in the film industry, Bebo has never shied away from anything.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were recently mobbed at the Mumbai International Airport. The family was approached by a number of fans for a selfie. Father Saif Ali Khan had to lift Taimur Ali Khan to ensure his safety. At one point, he even resisted as a fan was not willing to leave him and Taimur alone. Take a look at the video below:

