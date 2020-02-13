Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded; Read Details

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly expecting their first child. The Jonas Brothers are known for their impeccable music talent. They have had hits in the past and have gone on tours in several places, which makes them one of the most popular bands in the world. Here is a look at their total net worth, including their wives'.

The Jonas family's net worth

The Brothers

Nick, Joe, and Kevin have a combined net worth of an estimated $150 million dollars. According to a news portal, it is said that each brother shares one-third of the total revenue from the profits earned by the band. Nick was the first to try his hand in show business and went on to act in Broadway at age 7. His brothers too joined him in this endeavour. The Jonas Brothers have also starred in a movie together in 2008, titled Camp Rock.

Nick and Priyanka

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot back in 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The two celebrities were extremely influential and popular during the time of their marriage and therefore they had ample media attention on them. Various reports claim that their estimated net worth is over $45 million dollars.

Joe and Sophie

As mentioned earlier, Joe and brother Kevin joined in Nick’s footsteps quite later and went on to become a huge success. However, Sophie is known for her portrayal of Sansa in the fan-favourite Game of Thrones. Sophie's net worth is reported to be an estimated $8 million dollars. The combined net worth of the couple is expected to be an estimated $31 million dollars.

Kevin and Danielle

Kevin rose to fame after the success of Camp Rock. Danielle, on the other hand, is one of the most beloved American reality television stars. Danielle alone has a net worth of an estimated $5 million. The estimated total of the two combined is $30 million dollars.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

