When Priyanka Chopra Was Accused Of Abusing A Doctor In Ugly In-flight Argument; Read Here

Over the years, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has been embroiled in many controversies. One of them being accused of abusing a doctor. As per reports, almost a decade ago, Priyanka Chopra had an ugly spat with a fellow passenger while travelling to Dubai from Mumbai. Priyanka and the doctor’s version of the story were completely different from each other.

Here's how the doctor narrated the story:

Narrating the incident to a reputed news agency, the doctor said that he boarded an Emirates flight with Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra. According to him, Priyanka occupied the window seat and was using her phone even when the flight began to take off. The doctor further added that the employees did not object her behaviour and hence he, being a responsible person, asked her to not use her phone. According to the doctor, Priyanka Chopra retorted back by saying that he was no one to stop her. He further told her that he can get her arrested for this after which she reportedly abused the doctor.

Priyanka Chopra's take on the story:

Priyanka Chopra had a totally different story about the incident. She reportedly slammed the doctor for falsely accusing her. Reacting towards the incident, Priyanka Chopra said in an interview, that he was an attention seeker who began filming her on his cell phone despite being objected by her. Priyanka Chopra further said that he was drunk and tried to threaten her.

The actor said that he told her he could create problems for her as he shares a good connection with a Sheikh of Dubai. Priyanka Chopra reportedly challenged him to do it. She said that the doctor later apologised her. The diva reportedly also said that it is disgusting that celebs have to deal with such uncomfortable situations. Priyanka Chopra said that the man was a lunatic and if it was not for his age, she would have slapped him right away for the way he behaved.

Priyanka Chopra is currently quarantined with her husband Nick Jonas. Amid lockdown, the diva has been sharing pictures with her god on social media platforms. Recently, she also that she and Nick Jonas’ first picture captured their first photograph two years ago. Have a look at it here:

