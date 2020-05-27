Priyanka Chopra's Popular Songs That Reached Over 100 Million Views On YouTube

Priyanka Chopra has featured in several Hollywood movies. Along with that, she also has lent her voice to many Indian songs as a singer. She started as an international singer with the release of her first single titled In My City in 2012. Take a look at the song list where her songs gained more than 100 million views on YouTube.

100 million YouTube views for Priyanka Chopra songs

Exotic ft Pitbull - 194 million views

This was the second single of Priyanka Chopra after In my City that released on July 11, 2013. Priyanka collaborated with Pitbull for this song where she even sang the Hindi lyrics for her English single.

In 2013, the Mary Kom actor released her single Exotic which ranked at number 16 position on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs category upon its debut. The song also ranked at number 74 on Canadian Hot 100 chart and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club songs chart.

Tune Maari Entriyaan - 138 million views

The song Tune Maari Entriyaan is sung by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan, Bappi Lahiri. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Gunday had some peppy numbers that were loved by the whole nation when it was first released in 2014. It starred actors Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan in pivotal roles.

Pinga - 173 million views

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai in the film Bajirao Mastani. In this song, Kashibai is dancing with her husband's second wife & warrior princess Mastani for the night of dance and celebration. The song features both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra dancing in the music composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Gallan Goodiyaan - 185 million views

Gallan Goodiyaan is a proper party song from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do. The song has the melodious voice of singers including Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh. The movie Dil Dhadakne Do featured an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Shefali Shah who played pivotal roles in the movie. The song has 185 million views on YouTube.

