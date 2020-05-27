Priyanka Chopra's Action Films That Failed To Impress The Audience

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra has churned out more than 50 films in Bollywood with over 17 years of an acting career. Along with her movies gaining audience recognition worldwide, Priyanka Chopra has seen her share of Box Office failures too. Here are Priyanka Chopra's action films that crashed at the box-office and failed to entertain the audience, check out.

Drona

Released in 2008, Drona was made on a budget of 45 crores the film and earned less than 15 crores and was a fail at the box office. The superhero action film features Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Menon, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie features Indian martial arts such as Kalaripayattu, Chhau, Gatka, and sword fighting. Drona is directed by Goldie Behl. The film is considered to be the biggest disaster of Abhishek Bachchan's career. Drona did not gain good views from critics.

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ 'baby face' pic is ‘Aww-dorable’

Jai Gangaajal

Jai Gangaajal is a follow-up to the 2003 crime film Gangaajal. The crime drama and action film stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role with Prakash Jha appearing in a supporting role. Jai Gangaajal released in 2003. Helmed by director and actor Prakash Jha, the film also features Manav Kaul, Rahul Bhat, and Queen Harish. Even though the Government of Madhya Pradesh declared Jai Gangaajal tax-free on March 9, 2016, Jai Gangaajal got mixed reviews from the critics.

Also Read | Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra cannot keep their eyes off each other in this throwback video

Big Brother

Big Brother is an action film directed by Guddu Dhanoa. The film stars Sunny Deol and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. Big Brother is loosely based on the Rajinikanth starrer Tamil film Baashha. Big Brother is a story set in modern India which revolves around a small middle-class family composed of Dev Sharma (Sunny Deol), his wife Aarti (Priyanka Chopra), his mother (Farida Jalal), brother Imran Khan and sister Prachi.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas thanks Nick Jonas for 'incredible' life; shares their first picture

Asambhav

Asambhav is a 2004's action thriller starring Arjun Rampal, Naseeruddin Shah, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles with Dipannita Sharma, Tom Alter, Milind Gunaji and Sharat Saxena playing supporting roles among others. Produced by Gulshan Rai under Trimurti Films banner, Asambhav is helmed by Rajiv Rai. Created on a very high budget, Asambhav became an average grosser at the box office. Asambhav received mixed reviews from critics upon release.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to 'fallen heroes' on Memorial Day in a heartfelt post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.