When Priyanka Chopra Called Nick Jonas The 'best Husband Ever'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most celebrated couples globally, as the celebrity-duo has time and again shelled out major relationship goals with their pictures on social media platforms. Apart from being famous for social media presence, Priyanka Jonas is also famous for her honest interviews and witty answers.

Here is a throwback to the time when Priyanka titled Nick Jonas 'the best husband ever'. Here are the details.

When Priyanka crowned Nick Jonas as the 'best husband ever' title

In an interview during the promotion of The Sky Is Pink, the actor spilled beans on her marriage life with Nick Jonas and how she always wanted to be a mother. Priyanka Chopra revealed that the best part about being married to Nick Jonas is the feeling of contentment she achieves.

Adding to the same, the actor remarked that Nick Jonas is the best husband ever and the actor often pinches herself when she wakes up in the morning. Speaking about her collaborations with Nick Jonas, the Fashion actor revealed that she doesn't have the audacity to do so. Moreover, Priyanka added that Nick Jonas is a musical prodigy.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to star in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers of the biopic, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut onscreen.

She is all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

(Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram)

