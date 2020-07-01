Priyanka Chopra Bags Lucrative Amazon First-look TV Deal, Eyes Exciting Original Content

Priyanka Chopra is at it again. The global icon has signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon. She will be creating new stories with talents from all across the world in any language of her choice. The Quantico actor shared the news through her Instagram account along with her exclusive interaction with an international magazine. She thanked Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke for partnering with her for 'global storytelling'.

Read | Priyanka Chopra bats unequivocally 'for love', celebrates Pride Month with all colours

She wrote, "YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET’S 👏GET 👏 IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. ⁣⁣

Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries.⁣⁣"

Read | Priyanka Chopra wishes Mindy Kaling on b'day, says 'can't wait to be on set together'

⁣⁣

Priyanka spoke further about the deal and said that the collaboration with the digital content giant with giver her a platform to create 'great content irrespective of geography' with diverse talents coming together. She said, "As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. ⁣⁣"

Read | Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas shower love on 'Jophie' on their first wedding anniversary

⁣⁣

She went onto talk about bringing about a change in storytelling through this journey with Amazon. She ended the note by thanking everyone who has pushed her to excel in life. Priyanka concluded, "And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. ⁣⁣Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that. ⁣⁣⁣Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m excited for you to get to know me better."

Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Isn't It Romantic' and other comedy movies by Todd Strauss-Schulson

Many of her followers including the celebrities have liked and commented on her post by congratulating her on the new feather on the hat. Priyanka Chopra already has a partnership with Amazon for 2 other series including a show based on the 'sangeet' ritual in Indian weddings as well as the Russo Brothers directed spy thriller Citadel in which she will feature opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.