Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas 'GI Joe' In Her Adorable Valentine's Day Post

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are always known to share adorable posts for each other on social media. On account of Valentine's Day 2020, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of Nick Jonas in a heartfelt post on Instagram. The actor also coupled the photo with an adorable caption that was loved by fans as they left sweet comments on her post. Check out Priyanka Chopra's adorable post for Nick Jonas below:

Priyanka Chopra's adorable post for Nick Jonas on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram and posted a photo of Nick Jonas as he can be seen holding a guitar and performing in front of a big crowd. The pop star can be seen sporting a black outfit which features black leather pants. Priyanka Chopra called Nick a G.I. Joe character in those leather pants. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, also had a fun way to wish Priyanka Chopra on Valentine's day via his Instagram. Check out Nick's post below:

In the video posted by Nick Jonas, he and Priyanka Chopra can be seen grooving to a Bollywood track. Nick called Priyanka as her forever Valentine in the Instagram post. The adorable video posted by Nick was actually moments before his show in Italy. Check out some other adorable moments between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas ❄️🎄❤️...https://t.co/gbOw591SZJ pic.twitter.com/Jts1cXKHIi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 26, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I’m so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always.. ❤🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/CuVPENo4Tn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 29, 2019

Image courtesy - Priyanka Chopra Instagram

