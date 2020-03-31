Wish To Donate Amid COVID-19 Crisis? Here're 10 Charities Nickyanka Want You To Support

Global star and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has never left any opportunity to help fo the betterment of the society. As the world is currently fighting against the novel Coronavirus COVID-19, Priyanka Chopra offered a helping hand. Recently, the global star shared a list of charitable trusts that are working to combat and help people suffering from the consequences. Read on to know for what these trusts work in.

The list of organisations Priyanka & Nick donated

UNICEF

UNICEF works to provide humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. Its headquarters are situated in New York, United States. The organisation is operating in around 192 countries and territories.

Feeding America

Feeding America is a United States-based nonprofit organisation. The organisation has established a COVID-19 Responds Fund to help food banks across the country. They support the communities impacted by the pandemic.

Goonj

Goonj is an Indian-based nonprofit organisation. It works for disaster relief, humanitarian aid and community development in parts of 23 states across India. Goonj is raising funds to support the daily wage workers during the pandemic.

Doctors Without Borders

It is an international humanitarian medical NGO. The NGO is working closely with local authorities of many countries impacted by COVID-19. It checks the regular operation of the hospitals. It helps extremely vulnerable communities.

No Kid Hungry

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign initiated by Share Our Strength, a US-based national organisation. The campaign aims to provide 3 meals a day to every kid in America.

Give India

GiveIndia is an online donation platform. It aims to channel and provide resources to credible non-governmental organisations across India. The portal is aiming to give the cash in the hands of the daily wage workers.

SAG-Aftra

SAG-AFTRA is an American labour union. It represents actors, journalists, and other media professionals worldwide. SAG - AFTRA has created a disaster fund campaign for the people working in the music and entertainment industry.

International Association For Human Values

The Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-based NGO. Along with the Indian Film and Television industry, they are helping to support the daily wage workers. They have launched this campaign to provide groceries to the family of daily wage workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aseema

Friends of Aseema works for children from marginalised communities. They are effectively working in Mumbai and Igatpuri for around 600 families. They are providing essential food grains such as rice, dal, sugar etc.

PM CARES

PM CARES is a public charitable trust. It has been set up to provide relief to those who are affected by any kind of emergency situation during the pandemic. Anyone can donate any amount in this fundraising campaign.

