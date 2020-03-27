Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Post Home Workout Video While In Self-quarantine

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quarantining with husband Nick Jonas in the United States of America following the global outbreak of coronavirus. The couple has been practising social distancing and making sure that they are taking all the precautionary measures to help combat COVID-19. However, they did not miss out on their workout despite being homebound. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram story and shared a video of him and his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas working out in the parking lot. Check out the video.

ALSO READ: Priyanka-Nick Ask WHO Doctors If Their Medical Conditions Are Factors Amid COVID-19; Watch

Priyanka-Nick Jonas' workout video

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Self-quarantine As They Cuddle Up At Their Los Angeles Home

In the video, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen lifting some weights while soaking up some sun in their parking lot. Nick Jonas wore a black t-shirt and paired it with a pair of grey gym shorts. He even wore a baseball cap to help protect his eyes from the sun. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore an all-black gym look. She wore a black coloured sleeveless top and a pair of black full-length workout pants. She covered her eyes with a pair of goggles during the sunny day.

In the video shared by Nick Jonas on his Instagram story, the couple can be seen surrounded by their cars as they do the heavy lifting. Nick Jonas, while posting the video added a ‘stay home’ sticker to the post and tagged Priyanka Chopra Jonas as well. By the end of the video, the couple can be seen putting their weights down, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be seen trying to ease the pain by stretching her hands.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's #SafeHandsChallenge Featuring A Song Co-written By Nick Is A Must-watch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes the safe hands challenge

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also revealed on her social media that she was nominated by the World Health Organisation to the ‘Safe Hands’ challenge. She mentioned in her Instagram post that the motive of the challenge is to wash hands for 20 to 25 seconds. Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her post wrote that she and her husband have come up with a catchy song for the Safe Hands challenge. She wrote, ‘It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas.’

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Self-quarantine Day 8: Announces WHO Interaction; 'stocked Up On Love'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.