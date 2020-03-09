Priyanka Chopra's New Tyaani Earrings Are Worth A Fortune; Here's The Cost

The massively popular Bollywood superstar, Priyanka Chopra, recently promoted Tyaani Jeweller's newest earrings. Those who know of Priyanka Chopra are already aware that she is one of the richest actors in the entire Indian Film Industry. However, the cost of the new Tyaani earrings that she is wearing will undoubtedly stun you. Here is how much Priyanka Chopra's new Tyaani earrings cost.

Here is the cost of Priyanka Chopra's brand new Tyaani earrings

Also Read | A detailed timeline of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'cold war'

Priyanka Chopra recently attended a massive Holi party hosted by Isha Ambani. She was joined by her husband, Nick Jonas, and her mother, Madhu Chopra. During the early Holi bash, Priyanka Chopra donned gorgeous cream white salwar suit along with a matching dupatta. The outfit was designed with intricate geometric designs and she completed her look with a pair of stunning earring by Tyaani Jeweller. Nick Jonas donned a similar outfit to hers and celebrated his first Holi in India. Below are a few photos from the event that were shared online by Priyanka Chopra.

Also Read | These pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Karishma Tanna will give you vacay vibes

Later, Tyaani Jeweller's Instagram page also posted a photo of Priyanka Chopra and promoted their gorgeous earrings that she was wearing. The earrings are truly worth a fortune and sell at a minimum cost of ₹1.68 lakhs. The earrings are part of the NOVA collection and are handcrafted with detailed engravings.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's movies that showcased her stunning chemistry with co-actors

It is no surprise that Priyanka Chopra is wearing such an expensive pair of earrings. The actor's net worth is predicted to be around $20 million. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Netflix film, We Can Be Heroes, which is directed by Robert Rodriguez.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra spends 'Lit and Chill' weekend with Nick Jonas & Madhu Chopra; see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.