Priyanka Chopra Proud Of Sonu Sood's Work As He Helps A Farmer Amid COVID Crisis

Priyanka Chopra recently lauded actor Sonu Sood for his act of kindness on her social media account. The Sky is Pink actor has been listing things that inspired her during the weekend. Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra stated that Sonu Sood has been helping those in need in India amid COVID-19 lockdown. She added that she is proud of the actor for all the work that he’s been doing.

Priyanka Chopra praises Sonu Sood

Priyanka Chopra took to social media account and stated that Sonu Sood sent a tractor to a farmer who didn’t have enough money to rent an ox would plough his land. The farmer was reportedly asking his daughters to plough the land as he helps them with the activity. Priyanka Chopra lauded the actor for his 'amazing work'.

Sonu Sood thanked Priyanka Chopra for her kind words. The actor replied to Chopra’s tweet saying that her encouraging words mean a lot. He also added praying hands and a heart emoji at the end of the post to emphasise his point.

When Sood came to know about the incident he stated that he would send them an ox. He then changed his mind and wrote that the family should have a tractor instead. He assured the family that a tractor would be ploughing their land by the evening. The tomato farmer from Madanapalle in Chitrakoot district was later pictured with a tractor that was sent to him by the Dabangg actor.

A Twitter user shared a video of the farmer working on the field with his family. It also mentioned that due to the coronavirus pandemic the farmer had to bear huge losses. It stated that he had no cash in his hand to rent an ox to plough his field. The actor jumped to the help of the helpless farmer.

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox ðŸ‚..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields ðŸ™

Stay blessed â£ï¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Sonu Sood's Twitter

Sonu Sood’s Twitter is filled with people asking him to help. He has been making sure that people get a response and that many of them are offered the help that they need. Sood has been replying to tweets that he receives on social media. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonu Sood has taken upon him to ensure that the migrants stuck in Mumbai reach their hometowns.

He has also assured his fans that he will make sure that everyone reaches their hometown safely. The actor has also taken up many other duties and is putting in extra efforts to help those in need. Sonu Sood’s efforts are lauded by many people including some big names from the Bollywood industry.

