Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Land In Mumbai Ahead Of 'Citadel' Release; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most celebrated couples globally, as the celebrity-duo has time and again shelled out major relationship goals. Apart from being famous for their social media presence, the couple have also set fashion trends with their several stellar public appearances. Recently, the two landed in Mumbai.

In one of the pictures shared online by a fan, Priyanka Chopra can be seen in a black floral-pink top, which is accessorised with a pair of comfy black trousers. Nick Jonas, too, can be seen looking dapper in a monotone outfit consisting of a jacket, trousers, and an overcoat. The singer also complimented his look with a pair of white shoes. Take a look at the picture:

Priyanka and Nick seemingly keep their fashion foot forward each time they step out of the house, as the duo have time and again managed to incorporate some bold, yet catchy trends in their outfits. From attending several awards shows together to impressing fans with their cute pictures on social media platforms, Nick Jonas and Priyanka have time and again doled out major couple goals for fans.

What's next for Priyanka?

Chopra will also be a part of the Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the film revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles. It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. Expected to hit the streaming platform in late 2020, Citadel's plot is currently kept under wraps by the makers.

