Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Ring In 2020 With A Perfect Kiss, Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra, along with sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas attended the Jonas Brothers concert on December 31 in Miami. And just at midnight, all three couples came up on the stage with a glass of champagne to celebrate. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared the perfect kiss on stage while the fans cheered for them.

Priyanka Chopra shared a quirky video on her Instagram handle that gave a recap of her 2019 journey. The video begins with her shoot with Sabyasachi and concludes with her saying, "And that's done". Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia dropped a comment and said, "Love you babe. You’re amazing"

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. She will be next seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes. It has been reported that a series based on the life of Madhuri Dixit produced by Priyanka is also in the talks.

