Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Actors Who Own Private Jets

Celebrities are known to have a penchant for luxuriouos things. Many celebrities boast of exquisite collection of watches, cars and other expensive things. However, there are a few Bollywood celebrities who have their own private jets. Here is the list of celebrities who own private jets:

Celebrities who own private jets

Priyanka Chopra

Popular global icon Priyanka Chopra owns a private jet. She is often seen travelling with her husband in the private jet. Be it attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding or travelling between India and L.A, Priyanka Chopra has often been spotted travelling in a private jet.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also prefers travelling in his private jet. He also provided a sneak peek into his private jet. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan posted a photo of the fancy private jet, when he congratulated his father on receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is also a proud owner of a private jet. As per reports, Akshay Kumar owns a private jet worth ₹260 crores. The actor is also known for his blockbuster movies and philanthropic acts.

Ajay Devgn

The Singham actor owns a six-seater private jet. He is often seen travelling in his private jet with his family or co-stars sometimes. Reportedly, he also uses his six-seater Hawker 800 plane for shootings and personal trips.

