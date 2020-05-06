Priyanka Chopra And Salman Khan's Films To Watch Amid Lockdown

Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan are two of the most talented and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. They shared screen space for the first time in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The film was a box-office hit and their fans loved the onscreen pairing. Here are some of the collaborations of Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan on-screen.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Most Iconic 'Met Gala 2019' Looks That Are Unforgettable

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

The story of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi revolves around two roommates who fall in love with the same girl. Sameer Malhotra played by Salman Khan is devastated after his break-up and shifts to Goa. He meets Rani played by Priyanka Chopra and falls in love with her. Sameer leaves no stone unturned in his attempts to impress her, but Sunny played by Akshay Kumar ruins them all. His hilarious pranks become problems in Sameer’s love life. Though Rani is furious with Sameer’s mistakes, she is inclined towards him. And hence, she has to choose between both of them. Directed by David Dhawan, the film was praised by fans. It was massively successful at the box office and received many accolades.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Are Related, But Did You Know There's A Third Cousin?

Salaam-E-Ishq

Nikkhil Advani’s Salaam-E-Ishq was a multi starrer film and includes stars like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Juhi Chawla, Vidya Balan, Sohail Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Aisha Takiya, John Abraham and Govinda. The plot of the film revolves around the story of six couples who are in love and how they face different problems caused by love. The movie could not perform well at the box office but there were certain bits that were liked by fans.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Approaches Police After Her Father's Phone Taken On Knife-point

God Tussi Great Ho

In 2008, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra played the lead characters in Rumi Jaffery’s God Tussi Great Ho. The film also had Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around a TV anchor who keeps on blaming God for his unsuccessful life. One day, God appears in front of him and gives him His power for 10 days to see how he manages to keep everyone happy. The movie did not perform well at the box office but the songs of the movie gained immense popularity. The movie was heavily based on Bruce Almighty.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha To Priyanka Chopra | B'wood Celebs Who Faced Backlash For Their Outfits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.