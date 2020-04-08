Priyanka Chopra And Other Female Actors Who Hosted Television Reality Shows

A number of Bollywood actors have successfully hosted famous television reality shows. There were a few female actors of Bollywood who gave reality shows the right kind of commentary that was needed. Here are a few female Bollywood actors who were appreciated for the way they hosted television reality shows.

Reality shows with female actors as hosts

1. Priyanka Chopra

Khatron Ke Khiladi has been one of the reality shows that has seen its share of famous hosts. The Indian television show is currently being hosted by Rohit Shetty. The third season of the show was hosted by Priyanka Chopra who could not return in season four as her dates weren’t available. Her work as a host on the show was highly appreciated by the audience. Priyanka Chopra was fit, daring and good with words, all of which were necessary to run a show of this sorts.

2. Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta was a host of the television reality show Guinness World Records- Ab India Todega. The show was based on people coming in from different parts of the country to break the Guinness World Records by showcasing their talents. The show successfully created many new records for the world to break. Preity Zinta as the host was well prepared, spontaneous and had a special kind of screen presence. The show, however, was not on air for a long time.

3. Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla hosted a show on Colors TV which was called Badmaash Company. The show was based on a chat session with kids. The show was entertaining as kids could be seen having all sorts of fun on the show. They were asked irrelevant yet funny questions which they would honesty answer, making people laugh out loud. Juhi Chawla’s hosting was highly looked upon as she would successfully create the right kind of bond with the participants.

