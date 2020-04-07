Priyank Sharma And Benafsha Soonawalla's Most Romantic Photos

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla recently confirmed their relationship. The couple together took to their respective social media handles and posted the same picture. Priyank and Benafsha's pictures have always left their fans in doubts but their recent post confirms it all. Listed below are some of Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla's romantic photos.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla's romantic photos

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla may have confirmed their relationship status now but the news of the couple dating has been going around for a while. The couple's adorable pictures together have spoken more than they intended to. Priyank Sharma's social media handle has many pictures of them together. Benafsha Soonawalla's social media game is no less and the two have constantly been posting about each other.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla's photos are not just couple goals but they often give fashion goals too. The couple on various occasions have sparked great trends. Priyank and Benafsha's style is adopted by many fans. This news of them confirming their relationship is one that their fans have been waiting for since long time.

