Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Celebrates 40th Wedding Anniversary With Friends

Priyanka Chopra's father Late Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in the year 2013 after battling cancer. On February 20, it was revealed that Priyanka Chopra's parents would have completed their 40 years of marriage. Since her father was no more, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra found a unique and cheerful way of celebrating her 40th-anniversary despite her husband's absence.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra took to his social media account to share a post wishing his parents on their 40th anniversary. In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra's mother celebrated her anniversary with her friends who filled in for the absence of her husband Dr Ashok Chopra.

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra also captioned the post with a heartfelt note remembering his father. He captioned the picture saying "Happy 40th Anniversary to my loving parents.. Even though dad’s not with you we felt his presence through their friends. Thank you so much for coming everyone and making it special".

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Is Grooving To Song 'Life Is Good' While Touring With Nick Jonas

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Steals The Limelight With This Gorgeous ₹45k Shirt Dress; See Pic

Check out the post

Siddharth Chopra also thanked all of his mother's friends who made the day special for her. The comments section of the post was flooded with many of Priyanka Chopra's fans who wished Mr and Mrs Chopra as they completed 40 years. Here is another old picture of Priyanka Chopra's parents that was shared on Madhu Chopra's Instagram account. The baby in the picture is the global icon, Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra most recently starred in the film The Sky is Pink. In the film, she was seen sharing the screen space alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim. The film was emotional and was also very well received by the audience.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Sings Along With Nick As He Performs 'Jealous' For His Fans, Watch Video

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Vs Deepika Padukone; Who Wore The Sabyasachi Organza Saree Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.